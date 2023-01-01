Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roast beef sandwiches in Yarmouth

Yarmouth restaurants
Yarmouth restaurants that serve roast beef sandwiches

Clayton's Cafe & Bakery

447 U.S. 1, Yarmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Roast Beef Sandwich$5.50
Comes plain
More about Clayton's Cafe & Bakery
HAMBURGERS

Thoroughfare

367 Main Street, Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (35 reviews)
Takeout
The Roast Beef Sandwich$16.99
sliced roast beef // horseradish cream // arugula
Served Cold
contains gluten dairy
More about Thoroughfare

