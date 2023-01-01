Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Roast beef sandwiches in
Yarmouth
/
Yarmouth
/
Roast Beef Sandwiches
Yarmouth restaurants that serve roast beef sandwiches
Clayton's Cafe & Bakery
447 U.S. 1, Yarmouth
No reviews yet
Kids Roast Beef Sandwich
$5.50
Comes plain
More about Clayton's Cafe & Bakery
HAMBURGERS
Thoroughfare
367 Main Street, Yarmouth
Avg 4.6
(35 reviews)
The Roast Beef Sandwich
$16.99
sliced roast beef // horseradish cream // arugula
Served Cold
contains gluten dairy
More about Thoroughfare
