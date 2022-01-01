Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stuffed mushrooms in Yarmouth

Yarmouth restaurants
Toast

Yarmouth restaurants that serve stuffed mushrooms

Thoroughfare image

HAMBURGERS

Thoroughfare - @ Dandy's Handy Store

367 Main Street, Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (35 reviews)
Takeout
Wild Mushroom and Fennel Stuffing$36.00
wild mushrooms // herbs // vegetable stock // bread // fennel
More about Thoroughfare - @ Dandy's Handy Store
Item pic

 

:: Dandelion Market ::

81 Bridge Street Dandelion Catering, Yarmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wild Mushroom & Fennel Stuffing$32.00
VEGETARIAN
Serves 4-6
INGREDIENTS: bread, mushroom blend, herbs, butter, onion, fennel, garlic, dijon mustard, vegetable stock.
Heat covered at 375° for 20 minutes, then remove cover and heat for an additional 10 minutes.
Chicken Sausage & Wild Mushroom Stuffing$38.00
Serves 4-6
INGREDIENTS: bread, chicken sausage, mushroom blend, herbs, butter, onion, fennel, garlic, dijon mustard, vegetable stock.
Heat covered at 375° for 20 minutes, then remove cover and heat for an additional 10 minutes..
More about :: Dandelion Market ::

