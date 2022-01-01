Stuffed mushrooms in Yarmouth
Yarmouth restaurants that serve stuffed mushrooms
Thoroughfare - @ Dandy's Handy Store
367 Main Street, Yarmouth
|Wild Mushroom and Fennel Stuffing
|$36.00
wild mushrooms // herbs // vegetable stock // bread // fennel
:: Dandelion Market ::
81 Bridge Street Dandelion Catering, Yarmouth
|Wild Mushroom & Fennel Stuffing
|$32.00
Serves 4-6
INGREDIENTS: bread, mushroom blend, herbs, butter, onion, fennel, garlic, dijon mustard, vegetable stock.
Heat covered at 375° for 20 minutes, then remove cover and heat for an additional 10 minutes.
|Chicken Sausage & Wild Mushroom Stuffing
|$38.00
Serves 4-6
INGREDIENTS: bread, chicken sausage, mushroom blend, herbs, butter, onion, fennel, garlic, dijon mustard, vegetable stock.
Heat covered at 375° for 20 minutes, then remove cover and heat for an additional 10 minutes..