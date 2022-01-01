Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato pies in Yarmouth

Go
Yarmouth restaurants
Toast

Yarmouth restaurants that serve sweet potato pies

Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Thoroughfare - @ Dandy's Handy Store

367 Main Street, Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (35 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Pie$35.00
contains dairy egg gluten
More about Thoroughfare - @ Dandy's Handy Store
Item pic

 

:: Dandelion Market ::

81 Bridge Street Dandelion Catering, Yarmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Pie$35.00
With toasted meringue and candied pecans.
INGREDIENTS: sweet potatoes, sugar, brown sugar, butter, eggs, heavy cream, flour, lemon juice, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, pecans, ginger, vanilla.
More about :: Dandelion Market ::

Browse other tasty dishes in Yarmouth

Potstickers

Cornbread

Lobsters

Milkshakes

Pumpkin Pies

Cake

Mac And Cheese

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Yarmouth to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

South Portland

Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Scarborough

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Westbrook

Avg 3.2 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (343 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (278 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (779 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (544 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston