Yaso Jamaican Grill

Come in and enjoy!

1501 Prospect St. • $$

Avg 5 (66 reviews)

Popular Items

Jerk Chicken
Chicken, marinated overnight with JD’s special jerk seasonings, then grilled to perfection.
Macaroni & Cheese$4.00
Ja'Net's sweet, creamy and cheesy, baked Macaroni & Cheese.
JD's Famous Oxtails$19.95
Fall-off-the-bone tender Oxtails stewed in gravy with carrots, tomatoes and garlic-scallion butterbeans.
Yaso Vegetable Stew$12.00
Special variety of Jamaican vegetables stewed in coconut milk, and a touch of scotch bonnet mixed with the classic Jamaican medley of seasonings then simmered to perfection.
Kids Jerk Chicken Piece$6.00
One picece of Jerk Chicken Dark, Rice & Peas, Cabbage and Plantain.
Jerk BBQ Baby Back Ribs$14.95
Tender cut pork ribs, seasoned and marinated with JD’s special jerk seasonings, then grilled to perfection.
Plantain$4.00
Plantain, pan fried to golden.
Jamaican Patty$4.00
The famous, yellow, flaky pastry filled with a choice of either Spicy Beef, Chicken, or Steamed Veggies.
Curry Goat (*Bone-in)$14.50
Goat seasoned and marinated with Dada’s special blend of spices, then stewed until flavor-filled and tender.
Curry Chicken (*Bone-in)$10.95
Mix of white & dark Chicken, Irish potatoes and carrots, seasoned and marinated with JA’s finest spices, then stewed until flavor-filled and tender.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1501 Prospect St.

Indianapolis IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
