Yaso Noodle Bar - 289 Mercer

289 Mercer St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

N3 Sweet and Sour Pork Rib$12.99
Sweet and sour glazed pork ribs with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
D5 Soup Dumplings (4) Spicy Pork$4.99
4 steamed spicy pork soup dumplings
N1 Hot Noodle with Peanut and Sesame Sauce$8.99
Mild Spicy. Hot dry noodle in housemade peanut and sesame sauce, topped with cucumber, crushed peanuts and chilli oil
N6 Spicy Diced Chicken$11.99
Diced chicken in housemade chilli sauce with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
F3 Soy Garlic Fried Rice$7.99
Premium long grain rice, fried with vegetables, egg, and soy garlic spice blend
D8 Sweet and Spicy Jiaozi$6.99
Steamed dumplings with homemade spicy and sweet sauce with choice of protein
D10 Boiled Jiaozi$5.99
Boiled dumplings filled with choice of protein
D1 Steamed Baos (2) Pork$3.99
2 steamed juicy pork baos
D4 Soup Dumplings (4) Original Pork$4.99
4 steamed spicy pork soup dumplings
D6 Soup Dumplings (4) Chicken$4.99
4 steamed chicken soup dumplings
289 Mercer St

New York NY

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
