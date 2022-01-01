Go
Yaso - IC

Come on in and enjoy!

253 36th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

D8 Sweet and Spicy Jiaozi$6.99
Steamed dumplings with homemade spicy and sweet sauce with choice of protein
V2 Sweet and Spicy Veggie Wonton$6.99
Steamed wontons in a homemade spicy and sweet sauce
N1 Hot Noodle with Peanut and Sesame Sauce$8.99
Mild Spicy. Hot dry noodle in housemade peanut and sesame sauce, topped with cucumber, crushed peanuts and chilli oil
D6 Curry Chicken Soup Dumplings$4.99
4 steamed curry chicken soup dumplings
D3 Pork Soup Dumplings$4.99
4 steamed original pork soup dumplings
D5 Spicy Pork Soup Dumplings$4.99
4 steamed spicy pork soup dumplings
D4 Chicken Soup Dumplings$4.99
4 steamed chicken soup dumplings
D2 Fried Dumplings$6.99
8 pcs fried pork or chicken Jiaozi
D1 Steamed Baos$3.99
2 steamed juicy pork or chicken baos
N4 Beef Noodle/Rice$12.99
Braised premium beef shank with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
Location

253 36th St

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
