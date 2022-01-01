Go
Yaso Tangbao

Come on in and enjoy!

30 Hudson St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

N3 Sweet and Sour Pork Rib$12.99
Sweet and sour glazed pork ribs with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
N6 Dice Chicken$11.99
Diced chicken in housemade chilli sauce with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
D6 Soup Dumplings (4) Chicken$4.99
4 steamed chicken soup dumplings
V3 Sticky Rice Dumplings (3)$3.99
Steamed sticky rice with mushroom soy sauce. Vegan
D1 Steamed Baos (2) Pork$3.99
2 steamed juicy pork baos
D5 Soup Dumplings (4) Spicy Pork$4.99
4 steamed spicy pork soup dumplings
D3 Fried Dumplings (4) Chicken$3.99
Delicious fried dumplings with chicken filling
N1 Hot Noodle with Peanut and Sesame Sauce$8.99
Mild Spicy. Hot dry noodle in housemade peanut and sesame sauce, topped with cucumber, crushed peanuts and chilli oil
D8 Sweet and Spicy Jiaozi$6.99
Steamed dumplings with homemade spicy and sweet sauce with choice of protein
D4 Soup Dumplings (4) Original Pork$4.99
4 steamed spicy pork soup dumplings
Location

Jersey City NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:59 pm
