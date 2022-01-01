Yasou Cafe
Come on in and enjoy the best medditraninan food in Tallahassee
3551 s Blairstone rd • $$
Location
3551 s Blairstone rd
Tallahassee FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
