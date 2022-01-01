Go
Toast

Yasou Cafe

Come on in and enjoy the best medditraninan food in Tallahassee

3551 s Blairstone rd • $$

Avg 4 (50 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Shawerma Plate$12.99
Marinated and spiced to perfection, our chicken shawerma is cooked on vertical broiler juicy and mouthwatering with caramelized ends
Baklava$4.45
Classic Dessert with Layers of Filo Sough, Walnuts and Honey Syrup
Chicken Shawerma Pita$8.99
Marinated and spiced to perfection, our chicken shawerma is cooked on vertical broiler juicy and mouthwatering with caramelized ends, topped sliced tomatos onion and your choice of souce (magic sauce recommended)
Chicken Shawerma Pita$9.99
Marinated and spiced to perfection, our chicken shawerma is cooked on vertical broiler juicy and mouthwatering with caramelized ends, topped sliced tomatos onion and your choice of souce (magic sauce recommended)
Gyro Meat Plate$12.99
Top quality beef and Lamb mix made with seasoned with zesty mediterranean spices cooked on vertical broiler
Greek Salad$4.95
Fresh mixed lettuces, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta, pepperoncini, kalamata olives and Greek dressing. top it with your favorite protein
Make it you own with add on
Avgolemono Soup
Traditional Greek Chicken and Lemon Soup
Gyro Pita$8.59
Top quality beef and Lamb mix made with seasoned with zesty mediterranean spices cooked on vertical broiler topped with sliced tomatos, onion, lettuces, feta and your choice of souce (Tazzike )
Gyro Pita$9.99
Top quality beef and Lamb mix made with seasoned with zesty mediterranean spices cooked on vertical broiler topped with sliced tomatos, onion, lettuces, feta and your choice of souce (Tazzike )
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3551 s Blairstone rd

Tallahassee FL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

7th Hill Taproom

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Corner Pocket Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Casa tapas & Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Good Food, Good Sports

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston