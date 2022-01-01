Go
Toast

Yasouvlaki

Come in and enjoy!

1568 3rd Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lemon Potatoes$7.00
Garlic - Lemon Juice - Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Chicken Souvlaki Platter$20.00
X2 Marinated Chicken Skewers - Greek Tabouli - Fries - Pita - Tzatziki Sauce -Yasouvlaki Sauce
Tzatziki$8.00
Greek Yogurt - Cucumber - Garlic - Dill
Xoriatiki Salad$18.00
Tomato - Cucumber - Red Onion - Kalamata Olives - Feta - Oregano - Peppers - Red Wine Vinaigrette
Roasted Veggies$8.00
Zucchini - Fennel - Red Onion - Peppers - Roasted Eggplant
Chicken Gyro Platter$21.00
Marinated Roasted Chicken - Greek Tabouli - Fries - Pita - Tzatziki Sauce -Yasouvlaki Sauce
Chicken Thigh Souvlaki Skewer$6.00
Marinated Chicken Thigh
Spanakopita$13.00
Chicken Gyro Sandwich$11.00
Marinated Roasted Chicken - Tomato - Red Onion - Fries - Yasouvlaki Sauce all stuffed in a Pita
Zucchini Chips$16.00
Seasoned Zucchini sliced coated and fried served with a yogurt dip
See full menu

Location

1568 3rd Ave

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mansion Restaurant - DO NOT USE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Heidelberg Restaurant

No reviews yet

Authentic old world German food.

Chez Nick

No reviews yet

New American Neighborhood restaurant serving fresh local vegetables, handmade pastas and other delicious homemade items!

Who's Jac W.?

No reviews yet

We prepare the freshest food from our scratch kitchen, with seasonally and locally resourced products with creativity and high value placed on guest experience.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston