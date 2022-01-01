Yasouvlaki
Come in and enjoy!
1568 3rd Ave
Popular Items
Location
1568 3rd Ave
New York NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mansion Restaurant - DO NOT USE
Come in and enjoy!
Heidelberg Restaurant
Authentic old world German food.
Chez Nick
New American Neighborhood restaurant serving fresh local vegetables, handmade pastas and other delicious homemade items!
Who's Jac W.?
We prepare the freshest food from our scratch kitchen, with seasonally and locally resourced products with creativity and high value placed on guest experience.