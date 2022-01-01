Yatai Street Food

Palat Miami

No reviews yet

Palat Miami is located in the Buena Vista neighborhood of Miami, just steps from the Design District at 4702 NE 2nd Ave. Featuring Modern Italian Cuisine and sleek & modern décor, it is the first Florida location of Aldo Lamberti’s Family of Restaurants, a restaurant group from the South Jersey/Philadelphia area. diverse menu reflects the Chef’s & Owner’s Neapolitan roots with contemporary Italian plates, including homemade pastas, the freshest seafood dishes and delicious meat options. Some of Palat’s signature items are the Eggplant Crostini, Tagliolini Cacio e Pepe served in a Parmigiano wheel, the Frittura di Paranza and the Grilled Spanish Octopus.

