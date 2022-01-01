Go
Yay Yay's on Jefferson

Boozy Coffee & Event Space

1821 Jefferson Street

Popular Items

Old School$10.00
Eggs, Cheese, Tomatoes, Choice of Bacon, Sausage, Country Ham, or Veggie Sausage
Massaged Kale Biscuit$6.00
Massaged Kale Sauteed Mushrooms, Radishes, and Miso Sesame Ginger Dressing
1821 Jefferson Street

Nashville TN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Riddim N Spice

Come in and enjoy!

The Rollout by Slim + Husky's

These ain’t your mama’s cinnamon rolls… But they’re pretty close! We’ve attempted to craft a pastry with dough as soft as Saturday mornings. Then, we top it off with homemade frostings that go far beyond the classic cream. Try one of our 5 signature cinnamon rolls!

Slim & Husky's

Slim + Husky’s was founded on a shared dream inside of a garage in 2015 in Nashville, TN. The clever name came from a joke the longtime friends have been laughing about for years. One of them has always been a slim guy, but the other two were always big fellas, forcing their mothers to shop for clothing in the children’s husky section.
The Tennessee State University grads started the fast casual, gourmet pizza joint as a way to serve unique pies and provide jobs to their neighborhood in North Nashville. Now, Slim + Husky’s offers build-your own pizzas, take out options, catering services, and delivery through third party vendors.

Willie B's Kitchen & Lounge

Come in and enjoy!

