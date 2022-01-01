Go
Yeah Yeah Taco

Come in and enjoy!

2424 Nicollet Av S Suite B • $$

Avg 5 (21 reviews)

Popular Items

Salsa Macha Chicken Taco$4.30
Grilled chicken breast tossed in salsa macha, topped with serrano yogurt, radish, white onion, cilantro.
Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
12” quesadilla with fried cheese, chipotle cheese sauce, grilled chicken breast tossed in salsa macha. Side of spicy sour cream and Mean Green hot sauce
Just Chips$3.50
Bag of tortilla chips.
Classic Carnitas Burrito$11.00
Slow-roasted pork shoulder*, fried cheese, rice*, pinto beans, white onion, cilantro, spicy sour cream wrapped in a 12” flour tortilla. Comes with side of Mean Green hot sauce. (*contains dairy)
Elote & Sweet Potato Burrito$13.00
Elote, sweet potato, fried cheese, rice, pinto beans, radish, white onion, cilantro, spicy sour cream wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla. Comes with a side of Mean Green hot sauce.
Best Pork Taco$4.30
Slow-roasted pork shoulder*, shagbark bacon glaze, queso fresco, green onion (*contains dairy)
Classic Carnitas Taco$3.60
Slow-roasted pork shoulder*, onion, cilantro. (*pork cooked with dairy)
Best Pork Burrito$12.00
Slow-roasted pork shoulder* tossed in shagbark bacon glaze, fried cheese, rice*, pinto beans, queso fresco, green onion, spicy sour cream wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla. Comes with side of Mean Green hot sauce. (*contains dairy)
Salsa Macha Chicken Burrito$12.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in salsa macha, fried cheese, rice, pinto beans, onion, cilantro, serrano yogurt wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla. Comes with Mean Green hot sauce.
Elote & Sweet Potato Taco$4.50
*Elote, sweet potato, fried cheese, radish, white onion, cilantro,(*contains dairy)
Attributes and Amenities

Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2424 Nicollet Av S Suite B

Minneapolis MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
