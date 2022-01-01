Go
Yebisuya

We are entirely dedicated to providing our guests with the very finest quality Japanese food, exceptional service, and genuine hospitality. Delicious hot ramen noodle soups, rice bowls, sushi rolls & sake are favorites at this comfy Japanese spot. Locals line up for our signature dishes like tonkotsu ramen, teishoku, sushi and our fantastic selection of appetizers.
6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105

Popular Items

Chicken Karaage$5.99
Japanese Deep-Fried Marinated Chicken. Served with mayonnaise
Spicy Tan Tan$13.99
Spicy Chicken Soup served with spicy pork, bok choy, menma, scallion & boiled egg
Miso Soup$1.99
Japanese Miso Paste Soup with scallions, wakame & soft tofu
Chicken Paitan Ramen$12.99
Served with Creamy Chicken soup, Chicken Chashu, Spinach, Scallion, Menma, Kikurage, & Boiled Egg
Gyoza$5.99
Pan-Fried Pork Dumplings
Yebisuya Bun$2.99
Steamed Bun with chicory, scallion & your choice of Pork Chashu, Teriyaki Chicken, or Tonkatsu
Premium Tonkotsu Ramen$12.99
Served with Pork Chashu, Scallion, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Kikurage, & Boiled Egg
Powerful Tonkotsu Ramen$15.99
Served with double portions of Pork Chashu, Scallion, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Kikurage, & Boiled Egg. Topped with fried garlic, fried onions & truffle oil
Takoyaki$5.99
Deep Fried Octopus Balls w/ special sauce, bonito shavings & nori flakes
Onigiri$2.99
Japanese Rice Balls stuffed with your choice of Pork Chashu or Salmon
Location

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
