Go
Toast
  • /
  • Baltimore
  • /
  • Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine

Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine

Traditional Greek Cuisine

17 E Cross Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spanakopita$8.25
Flaky Filo dough, spinach, feta cheese and dill
[V] Falafel Wrap$8.45
Served with red onions, tomatoes and hummus.
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap$7.45
Chicken Skewer$3.95
Lamb Yeeros Wrap$9.95
Greek Chicken Soup$4.75
Chicken with rice, eggs and lemon
Greek Fries$5.25
Skin-on fries, topped with feta cheese and oregano
Chicken Yeeros Wrap$7.95
Hummus$7.50
Blended chickpeas, lemon juice, tahini, garlic
Greek Horiatiki$9.75
Straight from the village -- Tomatoes, cucumbers, green bell peppers, red onions, kalamata olives with a chunk of feta cheese and house viniagrette
See full menu

Location

17 E Cross Street

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Crepe Crazy - Baltimore

No reviews yet

Savory and Sweet Crepes with European Twist!

Water Song Yunnan Kitchen

No reviews yet

The first Chinese restaurant, serving authentic Chinese food of Yunan Provice, in Charm City Baltimore, MD!

Abbey Burger Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BRD - Federal Hill

No reviews yet

The Best Fried Chicken Sandos, Wings and Fries!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston