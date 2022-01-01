Go
Yella's

Food Worth Screaming About!

1103 Goffle Road Suite 2

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Classic Cheeseburger$5.75
Yella’s burger blend, white American cheese, pickles, ketchup, potato roll
Crispy Chicken$6.95
crispy chicken breast, lettuce, pickles, lemon aioli, potato roll
Onion Rings$3.95
The Yella Burger$6.45
Yella’s burger blend, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, secret sauce, potato roll
Housemade Potato Chips - Sea Salt$1.75
Crispy housemade sea salt chips.
French Fries$3.45
The Benny Brown$10.95
sliced steak, sauteed onions, fresh mozzarella, brown gravy, sub roll
Nashville Hot$7.75
crispy Nashville-spiced chicken breast, coleslaw, pickles, potato roll
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$3.95
Jersey Smash$6.45
Yella’s burger blend, shaved sweet onions, white American cheese, pickles, secret sauce, potato roll
See full menu

Location

1103 Goffle Road Suite 2

Hawthorne NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

