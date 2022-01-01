Yellow Brick Pizza - East Market
Artisanal Hand-tossed Pizzas & Chicago-Style Stuffed Pizzas
212 Kelton Avenue
Location
212 Kelton Avenue
Columbus OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Winston Coffee & Waffles - East Market
Thanks for coming!
Goodwood 105
Located in the heart of the arena district, Goodwood Brewing is your spot for burgers, brunch and brews. We offer a traditional, southern menu with favorites such as our Buffalo Cauliflower, Chicken and Waffles and Fried Green Tomatoes. Find beer-infused house made sauces, burgers too big for your mouth and a bar that features over thirty local bourbons in a quaint, family-friendly atmosphere.
coffeeology.
Coffee / Espresso / Spritzers / Pastries
Everhart Gathering Place
Come in and enjoy!