Yellow Brick Pizza - East Market

Goodwood 105

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of the arena district, Goodwood Brewing is your spot for burgers, brunch and brews. We offer a traditional, southern menu with favorites such as our Buffalo Cauliflower, Chicken and Waffles and Fried Green Tomatoes. Find beer-infused house made sauces, burgers too big for your mouth and a bar that features over thirty local bourbons in a quaint, family-friendly atmosphere.

