Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton

Popular Items

Classico
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives.
Small Garlic Cheese Bread$9.00
minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with a side of red sauce
Garlic Knots$5.00
Eight dough knots tossed in garlic butter, Italian Seasoning & grated parmesan with a side of red sauce
Build Your Own Chicago Pizza
Mountains of mozzarella melted between two layers of pizza dough & topped with chunky red sauce, Romano & oregano. No substitutions for cheese or sauce, though you may add other cheeses as toppings.
Sorry, no vegan, gluten free or 1/2 and 1/2 toppings at this time. Please keep in mind that these pies are made to order and baked in our stone ovens. A large can take more than 40 minutes to prepare and bake. We promise this pizza is worth the wait!
Restaurant Week Prix Fixe
Large Garlic Cheese Bread$11.00
Minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with 2 sides of red sauce.
Build Your Own Pizza
Pick a size, a sauce & your favorite toppings. Every pizza includes mozzarella unless you specify otherwise. We recommend 5 or fewer toppings for maximum enjoyment.
Side Salad$5.00
Spring mix, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, carrots & green peppers with ranch dressing.
Cheese Curds$9.00
Cheddar cheese curds breaded & baked with a side of spicy ranch.
Greek Salad$7.00
Green leaf lettuce, green pepper, red onion, feta, kalamata olives, tomatoes & lemon basil vinaigrette
415 W. Rich St

Columbus OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
