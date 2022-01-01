Go
Yellow Brick Pizza

Pizza & Craft Beer.

892 Oak Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Small Garlic Cheese Bread$9.00
minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with a side of red sauce
Large Garlic Cheese Bread$11.00
Minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with 2 sides of red sauce.
Build Your Own Pizza
Pick a size, a sauce & your favorite toppings. Every pizza includes mozzarella unless you specify otherwise. We recommend 5 or fewer toppings for maximum enjoyment.
Build Your Own Chicago Pizza
Mountains of mozzarella melted between two layers of pizza dough & topped with chunky red sauce, Romano & oregano. No substitutions for cheese or sauce, though you may add other cheeses as toppings.
Sorry, no vegan, gluten free or 1/2 and 1/2 toppings at this time. Please keep in mind that these pies are made to order and baked in our stone ovens. A large can take more than 40 minutes to prepare and bake. We promise this pizza is worth the wait!
Last call for this pizza is 9:15!
Side Salad$6.00
Spring mix, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, carrots & green peppers with ranch dressing.
Elliott Salad$7.00
Spring mix, blue cheese crumbles, green pear & walnuts with house honey balsamic vinaigrette.
Cheese Curds$10.00
Cheddar cheese curds breaded & baked with a side of spicy ranch.
Greek Salad$7.00
Green leaf lettuce, green pepper, red onion, feta, cucumbers, kalamata olives, tomatoes & lemon basil vinaigrette
Elliott Smith
Olive oil, salt, pepper, thyme, mozzarella, green pears & bacon with shaved parmesan & honey after bake.
Wings$15.00
A pound of jumbo wings with your choice of sauce & a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Location

892 Oak Street

Columbus OH

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
