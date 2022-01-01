Yellow Brick Pizza

Mountains of mozzarella melted between two layers of pizza dough & topped with chunky red sauce, Romano & oregano. No substitutions for cheese or sauce, though you may add other cheeses as toppings.

Sorry, no vegan, gluten free or 1/2 and 1/2 toppings at this time. Please keep in mind that these pies are made to order and baked in our stone ovens. A large can take more than 40 minutes to prepare and bake. We promise this pizza is worth the wait!

Last call for this pizza is 9:15!

