Yellow Rose Distilling
Closed today
No reviews yet
1224 N. Post Oak, Ste. 100
Houston, TX 77055
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
1224 N. Post Oak, Ste. 100, Houston TX 77055
Nearby restaurants
NoPo Cafe
Welcome to NoPo, Berg Hospitality’s NEW concept on North Post Oak Rd. (hence the acronym NoPo)
Breakfast • Lunch • Dinner • Grab & Go Market
Berg Food Truck & Events
Come in and enjoy!
Berg Hospitality Group Gift Cards
Come in and enjoy!
Warehouse 72
Warehouse 72 is a modern bistro and bar serving new American dishes with an Italian feel, but with Mediterranean twists. Our diverse menu includes seafood, steak and chicken dishes and features our signature Angel Hair Pasta. Our artistic interior design and emphasis on hospitality makes us a great restaurant for celebrating birthdays, holidays, anniversaries and other special occasions. The 60-seat private dining room is ideal for special events and business meetings as well.