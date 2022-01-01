Yellow Springs restaurants you'll love
More about Young's Jersey Dairy
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Young's Jersey Dairy
6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs
|Popular items
|3 pc Chicken Strips
|$5.75
Three deep fried chicken strips with your choice of dipping sauce
|Double Cheeseburger
|$6.65
Two 1/4 lb burgers topped with our farmstead Cheddar cheese
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$6.25
Homemade chicken salad on a flaky buttery croissant with your choice on condiments
More about Yellow Springs Baking Company
Yellow Springs Baking Company
305 N Walnut St. Suite A9, Yellow Springs
|Popular items
|Veggie Empanadas
|$3.95
Roasted Sweet Potato and Onions, black beans, Cotija Cheese, fired roasted tomato
and a fusion of international spices.
|Pork Empanadas
|$3.95
“Cochinita Pibil” Pork marinated and bake in pibil (achiote, orange juice, laurel leaves) and pickled red onions.
|Potato & Cheese Quiche
|$7.95
Deep dish quiche with eggs, potato, sharp cheddar, onions and spices baked in a 17 oz, 5" diameter cast iron pot.