Yellow Springs restaurants you'll love

Toast
  Yellow Springs

Young's Jersey Dairy image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Young's Jersey Dairy

6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

Avg 4.8 (16070 reviews)
3 pc Chicken Strips$5.75
Three deep fried chicken strips with your choice of dipping sauce
Double Cheeseburger$6.65
Two 1/4 lb burgers topped with our farmstead Cheddar cheese
Chicken Salad Croissant$6.25
Homemade chicken salad on a flaky buttery croissant with your choice on condiments
Banner pic

 

Yellow Springs Baking Company

305 N Walnut St. Suite A9, Yellow Springs

No reviews yet
Veggie Empanadas$3.95
Roasted Sweet Potato and Onions, black beans, Cotija Cheese, fired roasted tomato
and a fusion of international spices.
Pork Empanadas$3.95
“Cochinita Pibil” Pork marinated and bake in pibil (achiote, orange juice, laurel leaves) and pickled red onions.
Potato & Cheese Quiche$7.95
Deep dish quiche with eggs, potato, sharp cheddar, onions and spices baked in a 17 oz, 5" diameter cast iron pot.
