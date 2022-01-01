Go
Yellow Door Taqueria

Named #BestOfBoston 2019 + 2020
Boston's Best Taco + Neighborhood Takeout
Come in and enjoy. Look for the yellow door.

TACOS

350 Harrison Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (349 reviews)

Popular Items

Coconut Shrimp$7.00
crispy coconut shrimp, sweet and spicy glaze, slaw, avocado mayo, mango salsa. dairy + gluten cross contamination in fryer.
Chicken Tinga$6.00
tinga-braised chicken, lettuce, radish, crema, avocado frito. gluten free.
Queso Carne$7.00
steak, oaxaca cheese, blistered bell peppers, bacon + onion jam, habanero salsa roja. gluten free.
Chili Duck$6.00
chili barbecue roasted duck, vanilla plantain purée, pickled red onions, crema, plantain strings. gluten free.
Fish Frito$6.00
chili-infused & tecate-battered fried local fish, grilled pineapple salsa, crema, calabaza puree, cilantro.
Street Corn Nachos$12.00
crispy corn tortillas, elote, cheddar + cotija cheese, pickled red onions, poblano peppers, fresh avocado + cilantro. gluten free + vegetarian.
Carnitas$6.00
confit pork, cotija, salsa verde, onion, refried beans. gluten free.
House-made Chips & Guacamole$12.00
house-made corn tortilla chips with fresh guacamole. gluten free + vegan.
Crispy Pork Belly$6.00
fried pork belly, avocado cilantro salsa, candied anaheim peppers, pickled red onion. gluten + dairy free.
2 Beef Birria Tacos$12.00
shredded beef, chihuahua + cheddar cheese, white onions, tomato broth. gluten free.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

350 Harrison Ave

Boston MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

