Yellowfin Steak & Fish House

Waterfront seafood and steak house restaurant that offers dine in, outside deck, carryout or online ordering.

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

2840 Solomons Island Rd • $$

Avg 3 (372 reviews)

Popular Items

$100.00 Gift Card (includes $50 promo card)$100.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$30.00
Single Jumbo lump crab cake sauteed in butter and served with wild rice and green beans.
Beer Battered Shrimp App$16.00
Shrimp dredged in beer batter and flash fried. Served with zesty aioli.
Chicken Wings$14.00
Chicken wings deep fried and tossed in our signature sauce or Old Bay seasoning.
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Yellowfin tuna, shallots, sambal oilek.
Crab Cake Sandwhich$20.00
Jumbo lump crab cake, broiled with butter. Served on a King's Hawaiian Bun and served with french fries.
Annapolis Roll$12.00
Jumbo lump crab, avocado and Old Bay.
Orange Crush$5.00
Stoli O vodka, triple sec and fresh squeezed orange juice.
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, and croutons served with tuscan caesar dressing.
Seared Tuna$12.00
Blackened, seared rare. Served with soy, wasabi and pickled ginger.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2840 Solomons Island Rd

Edgewater MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

