Yellowfin Steak & Fish House
Waterfront seafood and steak house restaurant that offers dine in, outside deck, carryout or online ordering.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
2840 Solomons Island Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2840 Solomons Island Rd
Edgewater MD
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Señor Chile
Come in and enjoy!
The Crab Shack
Come in and enjoy!
Annapolis Elks Lodge
Come on in and enjoy!
Robeks
Robeks Evaluation Lab