Go
Consumer picView gallery

Yellowstone Travel Plaza - 1226 US HWY 10 West

Open today 6:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1226 US HWY 10 West

Livingston, MT 59047

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

1226 US HWY 10 West, Livingston MT 59047

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Montana's Rib & Chop House - Livingston
orange star4.5 • 1,003
305 East Park St Livingston, MT 59047
View restaurantnext
49'er Diner, Bar & Casino
orange star4.7 • 98
406 E Park St Livingston, MT 59047
View restaurantnext
Elemental Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
114 S Main St Livingston, MT 59047
View restaurantnext
The Sport
orange star4.1 • 349
114 S Main St Livingston, MT 59047
View restaurantnext
Main Street Market
orange star5.0 • 2
233 E Main Street Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
Brigade
orange star3.5 • 21
233 E Main St Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Livingston

Montana's Rib & Chop House - Livingston
orange star4.5 • 1,003
305 East Park St Livingston, MT 59047
View restaurantnext
The Sport
orange star4.1 • 349
114 S Main St Livingston, MT 59047
View restaurantnext
49'er Diner, Bar & Casino
orange star4.7 • 98
406 E Park St Livingston, MT 59047
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Livingston

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Red Lodge

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Billings

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Rexburg

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Yellowstone Travel Plaza - 1226 US HWY 10 West

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston