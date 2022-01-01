Go
YELO

Artisan Banh Mi diner offering inspired Vietnamese sandwiches, specialty coffee and fresh juices

23119 Colonial Parkway Suite B3

Popular Items

The Two Pounder$19.00
Served with corn and potato
Beef Rendang Banh Mi$8.00
Award Winning Phat Eatery Beef Rendang | house-made garlic aioli | cucumber | pickled carrot/papaya slaw | cilantro | beef curry sauce for dipping
One noodle beef noodle soup$13.00
Pull by order | tomato base bone broth | Sliced beef shank
Curry Fish Ball (6)$6.00
Alex's favorite street food
Ca Phe Sua Da (Vietnamese Iced Coffee with condensed milk)$4.50
Special Cold-Cut Combo Banh Mi$7.50
Chinese BBQ Pork Belly | Ham | Cha Lua (Vietnamese steamed pork roll) | house-made pâté | cucumber | jalapeno | pickled carrot/papaya slaw | house-made garlic aioli | cilantro
Pork & Chives$6.00
Pork | Chives
Grilled Lemongrass Pork Banh Mi$6.00
Lemongrass grilled pork | cucumber | jalapeno | pickled carrot/papaya slaw | house-made garlic aioli | house-made pâté | cilantro
Grilled Lemongrass Chicken Banh Mi$6.00
Lemongrass grilled chicken | house-made garlic aioli | house-made pâté | cucumber | jalapeno | pickled carrot/papaya slaw | cilantro
23119 Colonial Parkway Suite B3

Katy TX

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

