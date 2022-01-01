Ye's Apothecary
Open today 12:00 PM - 1:00 AM
No reviews yet
119 Orchard Street
Manhattan, NY 10002
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Location
119 Orchard Street, Manhattan NY 10002
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
SET-LES
At SET L.E.S. we take pride in our hand-picked ingredients, food quality and service to create a memorable experience for our guests. Loaded with Asian-inspired food and crafty drink selections. Come on in and join us!
Reception Bar
a New-Korean cocktail bar
8282
Come in and enjoy!
Mila's Bistro
Come in and enjoy!