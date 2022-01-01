- /
Yeyo's Mezcaleria y Taqueria
101 E Walnut Street
Avg 4.6 (44 reviews)
Popular Items
|Charred Cauliflower
|$7.00
3 marinated cauliflower tacos with cotija cheese, spicy greens, pickled onion, chimichurri, poblano rajas, crema & our corn tortillas - can be made vegan
|Preorder Barbacoa Feed Saturday Pickup 12pm-2pm
|$55.00
SATURDAY, APRIL 18th PICKUP 12pm-2pm $55. (100 orders available each day!)
Description:
Raised on open pasture, we have procured a beautiful half beef & are making traditional Barbacoa family meals for you to enjoy at home! One order feeds about 4 adults and includes: 1.25 Lbs of Barbacoa, 1 Qt of Consomé (traditional bone broth for dipping), Cilantro+Onion, Salsa, Stack of Handmade Tortillas & other traditional toppings. Pickup time is 12pm-2pm at Yeyo's Mezcaleria in Rogers! Just pull up, we will bring it to your car!
|Al Pastor | Pork
|$7.00
3 marinated pork tacos with pineapple salsa, cilantro, onion, & our corn tortillas
|Preorder Barbacoa Feed Saturday Pickup 2pm-4pm
|$55.00
SATURDAY, APRIL 18th PICKUP 2pm-4pm $55. (100 orders available each day!)
Description:
|Carne Asada | Steak
|$9.00
3 grilled bavette steak tacos, cilantro, onion, lime, salsa verde, touch of guacamole & our corn tortillas
|Chips & Queso
|$6.00
house made corn tortillas chips & poblano queso
|4-5pm Pickup | Rabbit Barbacoa Tacos
|$14.00
Each order has 3 Rabbit Barbacoa Tacos with blistered tomatoes from our Rios Family Farm + other farm accouterments on our house-made flour tortillas, along with Mexican rice & beans!
Preorder your tacos now, choose a pickup time, and we will put you on the list for pickup on Friday, August 7th. Tacos will come hot & ready-to-eat on this one! On Friday, just come by the new Pel-Freez Rabbit Shop at 219 N. Arkansas Street in Downtown Rogers to pick up your tacos, or we will happily run them to your car.
If you'd like to order rabbit to pick up also: go to https://buypelfreez.com to arrange!
|Yeyo's Elotes Feed Saturday, April 22nd 4:30-6pm pickup
|$18.00
Come by for everyone's favorite warm weather treat! We've got our monster corn roaster ready for our friend Chef Mike Robertshaw who's bringing his epic Fayetteville Roots Festival Elotes to Downtown Rogers!
Buy now to reserve your order(s) at YeyosNWA.com. (Ignore immediate pick up times on the website.) We will put you on the list after purchase and have it ready for curbside pickup at Yeyo's Mezcaleria y Taqueria at The 1907, Rogers, on Wednesday, April 22nd.
There will be two ordering options related to pick up times: 3pm-4:30pm or 4:30pm-6pm.
Our location is on N 1st Street in downtown Rogers between E Walnut & E Chestnut Streets. Please pull up and stay in your car--We will come out to deliver your food!
PACKS INCLUDE:
• Half Dozen Ears of Roasted Sweet Corn
• Roasted Poblano Crema
• Sheep's Milk Feta + Cotija Cheeses
• Proprietary Chile Sauce
• Cilantro, Radish & Lime
• Assembly Instructions
|Yeyo's Elotes Feed Saturday, April 25 3-4:30pm pickup
|$18.00
Come by for everyone's favorite warm weather treat! We've got our monster corn roaster ready for our friend Chef Mike Robertshaw who's bringing his epic Fayetteville Roots Festival Elotes to Downtown Rogers!
Buy now to reserve your order(s) at YeyosNWA.com. (Ignore immediate pick up times on the website.) We will put you on the list after purchase and have it ready for curbside pickup at Yeyo's Mezcaleria y Taqueria at The 1907, Rogers, on Wednesday, April 22nd.
There will be two ordering options related to pick up times: 3pm-4:30pm or 4:30pm-6pm.
Our location is on N 1st Street in downtown Rogers between E Walnut & E Chestnut Streets. Please pull up and stay in your car, pop your truck or open a back door. We will come deliver your food to your car contact free!
PACKS INCLUDE:
• Half Dozen Ears of Roasted Sweet Corn
• Roasted Poblano Crema
• Sheep's Milk Feta + Cotija Cheeses
• Proprietary Chile Sauce
• Cilantro, Radish & Lime
• Assembly Instructions
|Quesadilla Grande
|$12.00
made with our own blend of cheeses; choose cheese only, carne asada, al pastor pork, or veggie; served with Mexican rice, charro beans, guacamole, crema & salsa.
Attributes and Amenities
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout
Location
101 E Walnut Street
Rogers AR
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
