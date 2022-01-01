Go
YGFBFKitchen Restaurant & Catering

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

27 Rahling Circle

Little Rock, AR 72223

Popular Items

Blackened Cajun Alfredo Pasta - Lunch
Cellentani Pasta - Homemade Cajun Alfredo Sauce - Smoked Sausage
Roasted Chicken & Dressing$18.00
Roasted Garlic & Herb Leg Quarters - Homemade Chicken Dressing - Giblet Gravy - Cranberry Sauce Served with 1 side
Southern Fried Chicken & Very Berry Waffles
Fried Chicken Tenders- Topped with a Mixed Berry Compote or Candied Pecans and drizzled with our Signature Glaze.
Cajun Alfredo Steak Melt$15.00
"Just The Sides" Plate
Pineapple Lemonade$6.00
Rasta Pasta
Cellentani pasta is tossed in a creamy Jamaican spicy cream sauce with sautéed bell peppers and onions.
Blackened Cajun Alfredo Pasta
Cellentani Pasta - Homemade Cajun Alfredo Sauce - Smoked Sausage
Chicken Dressing$8.00
Served with Cranberry Sauce & Giblet Gravy
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders
Cajun Spiced and Buttermilk marinated Chicken Tenders Served with 1 Side
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

27 Rahling Circle, Little Rock AR 72223

