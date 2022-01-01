Go
Toast

Yia Yia'S Kitchen Llc.

Yia Yia’s Kitchen & Marketplace is family-owned and located in beautiful, historic Savannah, Georgia. We serve Greek Specialty Entrées, Salads, Sandwiches Hot Dogs & KRONOS Beef/Lamb Gyros. Our marketplace features Authentic Imported Foods, Pastries, Ice Cream, Beer & Select Greek Wines.

PASTRY

3113 Habersham St • $

Avg 4.9 (122 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Hummus & Pita$4.99
Chicken Souvlaki Salad$10.59
Greek Seasoned Chicken Souvlaki, lettuce/spring mix, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, pepperoncini, Greek olives, 1/2 pita bread & Greek dressing
Side Veggie Dolmades 6$2.99
Side Battered Fries$2.99
Greek Gyro$7.99
Kronos Broil beef & lamb mixed gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, French Fries, tzatziki wrapped in pita bread
Feisty Feta Gyro$8.89
Kronos Broil beef & lamb mixed gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, French Fries, Feisty Feta Spread, tzatziki wrapped in pita bread
Gyro Salad$10.59
Kronos broil beef & lamb mixes gyro meat spring mix, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, pepperoncini, Greek olives, 1/2 pita bread & Greek dressing
American Gyro 7"$7.99
Kronos Broil beef & lamb mixed gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, lettuce/spring mix, tzatziki wrapped in pita bread
Chicken Souvlaki Gyro 7"$7.99
Greek Seasoned Chicken Souvlaki, tomatoes, onions, lettuce/spring mix, tzatziki, feta cheese wrapped in pita bread
Big Fat American Gyro$12.49
Kronos Broil beef & lamb mixed gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, lettuce/spring mix, tzatziki wrapped in pita bread
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3113 Habersham St

Savannah GA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ardsley Station

No reviews yet

Ardsley Station is an upscale casual American Bistro concept offering locally sourced ingredients in a gathering place that is friendly, comfortable, unpretentious and filled with personality. We only source the best ingredients from local farms in and around the low country. Ardsley Station’s food and beverage are carefully thought out and always authentic. Guests sum up their favorable assessment of what Ardsley Station has to offer with three words: It’s so good!

520wings

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Moodright's

No reviews yet

Y'all Come Back Now!

Starland Yard/Vittoria

No reviews yet

Food park and event facility located in Savannah Georgia featuring Pizzeria Vittoria-Savannah's first and only Neapolitan Pizzeria. Their dough is 100 percent naturally leavened and we're proud to support our local farmers through our pizzas.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston