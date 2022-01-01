Go
Toast

Yia Yia's Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SALADS • GYROS

10413 Baltimore Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (1525 reviews)

Popular Items

Greek Green Beans$4.75
Fresh green beans cooked in a homemade savory Greek Style tomato sauce.
Falafal W$8.50
Housemade falafel served on pita bread with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki.
Grilled Shrimp$11.00
Grilled shrimp rolled in pita bread with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki.
Yia Yia’s Famous Pork Gyro Stuffed w/Fries$9.50
Just like the ones in Greece! Marinated Slices of pork, slow roasted on a vertical spit, sliced and served Yia Yia's style stuffed with fries, Feta cheese, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki.
Combo Fries$3.00
Big Fat Gyro$9.50
Combination of lamb and spices, served on pita bread with tomato, onions and tzatziki.
Zucchini$8.50
Our crispy zucchini wrapped in pita, with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki.
Grilled Meatball (Keftethes) Wrap$9.50
Homemade Greek meatballs made with seasoned sirloin, garlic, lemon, fresh mint and oregano, served with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki.
Combo Rice Pilaf$3.00
Tyropita$7.50
Feta cheese, herbs, Fillo pastry.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

10413 Baltimore Ave

Beltsville MD

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SPECTRUM LOUNGE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mamma Lucia

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Remingtons of Beltsville

No reviews yet

Craft Eats + Drinks = Good Times
www.Remingtons.pro

& the Truck

No reviews yet

& the Truck serves a simple well executed menu of American fare with German and Italian influence.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston