YIA YIA'S Pizza

Please visit are Yia Yia's 70th & Van Dorn location for a glass of craft beer and a specialty made pizza pie experience.

2840 S 70th St

Popular Items

MED International$18.98
CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any five (5) toppings and sauce. Half & Half requests for International Pizzas must be placed by phone or in-store. Thank you.
Three Cheese Bread$4.50
mozzarella, parmesan, Monterey Jack
Garlic & Cheese Bread$4.50
Side Pesto$1.28
MED Local$18.98
bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara
LG International$23.48
CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any five (5) toppings and sauce. Half & Half requests for International Pizzas must be placed by phone or in-store. Thank you.
SL Equator$3.78
mozzarella, marinara
LG Local$23.48
bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara
SL International$5.98
Side Salad$2.80
fresh garden greens, red onion, cranberries, choice of balsamic vinaigrette, raspberry vinaigrette, caesar, french, honey mustard or ranch dressing
Location

2840 S 70th St

Lincoln NE

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
