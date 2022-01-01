Go
Yianni's Opa

Yes…this is the Yianni’s Opa you remember and loved so much! Authentic Greek cuisine & cocktails crafted using only fresh, wholesome ingredients. Located in the heart of the Bannockburn Green Shopping Center

2535 Waukegan Road

Popular Items

Saganaki$9.00
Traditional Greek cheese, fried and flamed with brandy and lemon
Greek Salad$7.00
Romain lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, Greek feta cheese, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini
Horiatiki Salad$8.00
Vine ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onion, Kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese, pepperoncini
Spanakopitakia$9.00
Spinach feta pies wrapped in phyllo dough
Brick Chicken$19.00
Boneless charbroiled half chicken marinated in lemon, olive oil, and oregano
Pita Bread Side$1.00
Tzatziki Side$1.00
Gyros Plate$18.00
Tender Slices of our homemade lamb and beef garnished with tzatziki, tomatoes, and onions. Served with Greek feta fries and pita
Chicken Kebob$18.00
2 skewers chargrilled with red onion, tomato, and peppers
Hummus$9.00
Traditional chickpea spread
2535 Waukegan Road

Bannockburn IL

Sunday11:55 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:55 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:55 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:55 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:55 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:55 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:55 am - 9:00 pm
