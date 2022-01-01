YiaYia's Greek Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
FRENCH FRIES
1057 East Main Street • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1057 East Main Street
Torrington CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sasso's Coal Fired Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Brinx
Espresso And Cocktail Bar. Locally Roasted Brew Coffees. Loose leaf teas. Locally baked pastries and breads. Light lunch. All handcrafted, carefully selected ingredients.
CRUMBS by Toast & Co
Coffee shop and breakfast, lunch and smoothies.
Social House (New Acct) - Torrington
Come in and enjoy!