YiFang Fruit Tea - Torrance

2533 Pacific Coast Highway, Ste E

Popular Items

Tea Latte 鮮奶茶
A beverage with super simple ingredients: Freshly brewed tea, house made organic cane sugar syrup, and fresh organic milk.
Please note: the taste of this beverage is much lighter if you are used to drinking traditional milk teas.
Passion Fruit Green Tea 埔里百香綠
Recommend Sweetness: 30%
Pouchong Green tea paired with honey roasted passion fruit seeds and freshly squeezed lime juice.
Note: this drink will have crunchy passionfruit seeds.
Brown Sugar Pearl Milk Tea 黑糖粉圓鮮奶茶$5.99
A perfect combination of brown sugar pearl and the traditional milk tea.
We take our time to work the magic between brown sugar and boba-- it takes us roughly around 3 hours of brewing and cooking, so the boba soaks all the flavoring from brown sugar. The boba in this drink is meant to be a little bit softer, giving a creamy and rich textured flavoring.
Sweetness is fixed, because brown sugar and boba are brewed together!
Ice is fixed, because our brown sugar pearls are freshly cooked and are often still warm. Also Ice is actually an essential part of the recipe to balance the beverage to the perfect amount of richness.
SUGARCANE MOUNTAIN TEA 白甘蔗青茶
Pineapple Green Tea 金鑽鳳梨綠
Recommend Sweetness: 70%
Pouchong green tea paired with honey roasted pineapple.
Grass Jelly Tea 關西仙草茶
FIXED SWEETNESS LEVEL
YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea 一芳水果茶
Recommend sweetness: 30%
Our signature fruit tea is made with honey roasted ripe pineapple and passionfruit seeds, freshly squeezed lime juice, and our signature unique mountain tea. This super refreshing drink will certainly quench your thirst on a hot day.
Brown Sugar Pearl Latte 黑糖粉圓鮮奶$5.99
It's a mixture of three simple ingredients: quality brown sugar, boba, and organic fresh milk.
We take our time to work the magic between brown sugar and boba-- it takes us roughly around 3 hours of brewing and cooking, so the boba soaks all the flavoring from brown sugar. The boba in this drink is meant to be a little bit softer, giving a creamy and rich textured flavoring.
Sweetness is fixed, because brown sugar and boba are brewed together!
Ice is fixed, because our brown sugar pearls are freshly cooked and are often still warm. Also Ice is actually an essential part of the recipe to balance the beverage to the perfect amount of richness.
Winter Melon Lemon Tea 冬瓜檸檬露
Recommend sweetness: 100%
Winter melon tea, also sometimes called winter melon punch, is a Chinese tea made from the flesh of winter melon cooked with brown sugar and rock sugar.
The Winter Melon Lemon Tea is one of our most loved refreshing drink, as freshly squeezed lime works magically with the distinct flavor of winter melon. A must try, this drink might be your next favorite on a hot summer day.
Traditional Milk Tea 傳統奶茶
Location

2533 Pacific Coast Highway, Ste E

Torrance CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
