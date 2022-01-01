YiFang Fruit Tea - Torrance
Come in and enjoy!
2533 Pacific Coast Highway, Ste E
Popular Items
Location
2533 Pacific Coast Highway, Ste E
Torrance CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
FishBonz Grill
It's all about the taste– no bonz about it! Fishbonz offers a range of creative, fresh dishes with many varieties of grilled fish and seafood including a great selection of tacos, nutritional bowls, signature tossed salads, clam chowder and soups, sweet potato fries, grilled zucchini, black beans, and homemade coleslaw. There is something you're sure to love!
Try our favorites: unbelievable grilled salmon with succulent garlic butter sauce or our scrumptious Shrimp Tacos so fresh you would think you're eating right from the docks. To meet our high standards in freshness, we only use fresh ingredients brought in daily to insure impeccable quality and taste.
Come by for a delicious meal made fresh, just the way you like it. Enjoy!
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
Home of the Worlds Freshest Doughnuts and Coffee, Sidecar’s mission is to consistently use a “from the earth” approach in their sourcing of ingredients, their innovation with new flavors, and their commitment to customer service. From the moment you step into Sidecar and bite into one of their delectable treats, you will surely agree that this is not your ordinary doughnut experience.
Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
Hanky's Hot Chicken
Come in and enjoy!