Yi Fang - Irvine

Authentic Taiwanese fruit & milk tea made with fresh, high quality ingredients

5414 Walnut Ave, STE E

Popular Items

Pineapple Green Tea$5.25
Recommend Sweetness: 70%
Pouchong green tea paired with honey roasted pineapple.
Brown Sugar Pearl Latte$6.25
It's a mixture of three simple ingredients: quality brown sugar, boba, and organic fresh milk.
We take our time to work the magic between brown sugar and boba-- it takes us roughly around 3 hours of brewing and cooking, so the boba soaks all the flavoring from brown sugar. The boba in this drink is meant to be a little bit softer, giving a creamy and rich textured flavoring.
Sweetness is fixed, because brown sugar and boba are brewed together!
Ice is fixed, because our brown sugar pearls are freshly cooked and are often still warm. Also Ice is actually an essential part of the recipe to balance the beverage to the perfect amount of richness.
Brown Sugar Pearl Milk Tea$6.25
A perfect combination of brown sugar pearl and the traditional milk tea.
We take our time to work the magic between brown sugar and boba-- it takes us roughly around 3 hours of brewing and cooking, so the boba soaks all the flavoring from brown sugar. The boba in this drink is meant to be a little bit softer, giving a creamy and rich textured flavoring.
Sweetness is fixed, because brown sugar and boba are brewed together!
Ice is fixed, because our brown sugar pearls are freshly cooked and are often still warm. Also Ice is actually an essential part of the recipe to balance the beverage to the perfect amount of richness.
Traditional Milk Tea$4.99
Recommend Sweetness: 100%
We focus on the "tea" factor for our traditional milk teas. Please read our tasting notes for the original teas to find you favorite traditional milk tea at Yifang.
Note: this drink is made with non-dairy creamer, so please feel free to enjoy if you are in a non-dairy diet.
SUGARCANE MOUNTAIN TEA$6.25
Mango Pomelo Sago Cooler$7.75
Winter Melon Lemon Tea$4.99
Recommend sweetness: 100%
Winter melon tea, also sometimes called winter melon punch, is a Chinese tea made from the flesh of winter melon cooked with brown sugar and rock sugar.
The Winter Melon Lemon Tea is one of our most loved refreshing drink, as freshly squeezed lime works magically with the distinct flavor of winter melon. A must try, this drink might be your next favorite on a hot summer day.
YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea$5.75
Recommend sweetness: 70%
Our signature fruit tea is made with honey roasted ripe pineapple and passionfruit seeds, freshly squeezed lime juice, and our signature unique mountain tea. This super refreshing drink will certainly quench your thirst on a hot day.
Strawberry Milk (Blended)$6.25
Recommend Sweetness: 100%
A childhood favorite! Made with fresh strawberries, organic fresh milk, strawberry sauce, and house brewed dermerara sugar.
Super Trio Traditional Milk Tea$5.75
Recommend Sweetness: 100%
For those who are never enough with their milk tea toppings, try our original Green, Black or Oolong Milk tea with this mix of three distinctive yet harmonious toppings-- Pearl (boba), Sago, and Grass Jelly. All three toppings are freshly cooked in house, and we are sure you'd be enjoying the tenderness and chewiness when they are combined.
Note: this drink is made with non-dairy creamer, so please feel free to enjoy if you are in a non-diary diet!
5414 Walnut Ave, STE E

Irvine CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
