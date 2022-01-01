Yi Fang - Irvine
Authentic Taiwanese fruit & milk tea made with fresh, high quality ingredients
5414 Walnut Ave, STE E
Popular Items
Location
5414 Walnut Ave, STE E
Irvine CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
bb.q Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
Taiko Japanese Restaurant
Authentic Japanese restaurant operating for over 40 years, serving sushi, sashimi, tempura, teriyaki, noodles and more. Come in and enjoy!
Sunmerry Irvine, CA
Due to lack of drivers, all orders will be fulfilled between 10 am to 6pm regardless of your selected time. Thank you for your patience.
Tomikawa Japanese Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!