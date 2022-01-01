Go
Yi Fang - Sawtelle

Authentic Taiwanese fruit & milk tea made with fresh, high quality ingredients

2010 Sawtelle Blvd • $

Avg 4.5 (1020 reviews)

Popular Items

YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea$5.99
Recommend sweetness: 70%
Our signature fruit tea is made with honey roasted ripe pineapple and passionfruit seeds, freshly squeezed lime juice, and our signature unique mountain tea. This super refreshing drink will certainly quench your thirst on a hot day.
Original Flavor - 5 pcs$6.99
Note: These may take a longer than usual waiting time due to limited capacity. Please inquire waiting time before ordering if you are in a rush.
Try our new Yifang Tea Cup shaped crispy egg cakes! They taste just as good as they look. 5 pc included in each order.
Custard Flavor - 5 pcs$6.99
Note: These may take a longer than usual waiting time due to limited capacity. Please inquire waiting time before ordering if you are in a rush.
Try our new Yifang Tea Cup shaped crispy egg cakes! They taste just as good as they look. 5 pc included in each order.
Brown Sugar Pearl Latte$6.49
It's a mixture of three simple ingredients: quality brown sugar, boba, and organic fresh milk.
We take our time to work the magic between brown sugar and boba-- it takes us roughly around 3 hours of brewing and cooking, so the boba soaks all the flavoring from brown sugar. The boba in this drink is meant to be a little bit softer, giving a creamy and rich textured flavoring.
Sweetness is fixed, because brown sugar and boba are brewed together!
Ice is fixed, because our brown sugar pearls are freshly cooked and are often still warm. Also Ice is actually an essential part of the recipe to balance the beverage to the perfect amount of richness.
Yakult Fruit Tea$5.79
Note passionfruit will have crunchy passionfruit seeds
Brown Sugar Pearl Milk Tea$6.49
A perfect combination of brown sugar pearl and the traditional milk tea.
We take our time to work the magic between brown sugar and boba-- it takes us roughly around 3 hours of brewing and cooking, so the boba soaks all the flavoring from brown sugar. The boba in this drink is meant to be a little bit softer, giving a creamy and rich textured flavoring.
Sweetness is fixed, because brown sugar and boba are brewed together!
Ice is fixed, because our brown sugar pearls are freshly cooked and are often still warm. Also Ice is actually an essential part of the recipe to balance the beverage to the perfect amount of richness.
Mango Pomelo Sago Cooler$6.99
Blended drink. Please pick up ASAP otherwise drink flavor will be compromised. （FIXED SWEETNESS AND ICE LEVEL）
Strawberry Milk (Blended)$6.99
Recommend Sweetness: 100%
A childhood favorite! Made with fresh strawberries, organic fresh milk, organic strawberry sauce, and house brewed fresh dermerara sugar
Traditional Milk Tea$5.24
Recommend Sweetness: 100%
We focus on the "tea" factor for our traditional milk teas. Please read our tasting notes for the original teas to find you favorite traditional milk tea at Yifang.
Note: this drink is made with non-dairy creamer, so please feel free to enjoy if you are in a non-dairy diet.
Super Trio Traditional Milk Tea$5.79
Recommend Sweetness: 100%
For those who are never enough with their milk tea toppings, try our original Green, Black or Oolong Milk tea with this mix of three toppings of your choice. We are sure you'd be enjoying the tenderness and chewiness when they are combined.
Note: this drink is made with non-dairy creamer, so please feel free to enjoy if you are in a non-diary diet!
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2010 Sawtelle Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
