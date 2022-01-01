Yi Fang - Sawtelle

It's a mixture of three simple ingredients: quality brown sugar, boba, and organic fresh milk.

We take our time to work the magic between brown sugar and boba-- it takes us roughly around 3 hours of brewing and cooking, so the boba soaks all the flavoring from brown sugar. The boba in this drink is meant to be a little bit softer, giving a creamy and rich textured flavoring.

Sweetness is fixed, because brown sugar and boba are brewed together!

Ice is fixed, because our brown sugar pearls are freshly cooked and are often still warm. Also Ice is actually an essential part of the recipe to balance the beverage to the perfect amount of richness.

