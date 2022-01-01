YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea - Koreatown

Yifang's signature product - crafted with Taiwan songboling's top quality mountain tea, infused with traditionally braised passion-fruit and pineapple, and freshly cut seasonal fruits to bring the fruit tea's flavor and tartness to its best equilibrium. Lastly, the fruit tea is customized with your desired sweetness using our in-house hand-crafted organic cane sugar. This is truly a refreshing medley of flavors working in unisons. Recommend with less ice and 30% sweetness

