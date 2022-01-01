Go
YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea - Koreatown

Come in and enjoy!Yifang Taiwan Fruit is a Boba Store located in Korean town, Los Angeles, CA that specializes in making fresh Fruit tea and Boba milk tea. We use the most premium tea leaves grown in Asia, and combine them with locally sourced organic fruits, organic wholemilk and healthy cane sugar to deliver wide range of old-fashioned drinks. YiFang says NO to artificial additives, every cup is freshly brewed and hand-mixed with 100% real ingredients. We simply serve our customers the best drinks. Come visit us at 3726 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA.

SMOOTHIES

3726 W 6th St • $

Avg 4.5 (322 reviews)

Popular Items

Green Plum Green Tea 信義脆梅綠
Mango Pomelo Sago Slush 楊枝甘露$7.99
No Additional toppings can be added to this drink. Sagos cannot be removed or replaced. The minimum Sugar Level is 50%
Brown Sugar Pearl Black Tea Latte 黑糖粉圓鮮奶茶
The brown sugar pearl takes 2 hours of preparation to serve. It's one of the best selling items around the world. The fluffy pearls fully flavored by the yummy brown sugar blended with creamy organic STRAUS milk and our signature black tea. Boba tea dream comes true. (Fixed sweetness and ice level) available starting at 12 pm
Yi Fang Fruit Tea 一芳水果茶
Yifang's signature product - crafted with Taiwan songboling's top quality mountain tea, infused with traditionally braised passion-fruit and pineapple, and freshly cut seasonal fruits to bring the fruit tea's flavor and tartness to its best equilibrium. Lastly, the fruit tea is customized with your desired sweetness using our in-house hand-crafted organic cane sugar. This is truly a refreshing medley of flavors working in unisons. Recommend with less ice and 30% sweetness
Brown Sugar Pearl Latte 黑糖粉圓鮮奶
he brown sugar pearl takes 2 hours of preparation to serve. It's one of the best selling items around the world. The fluffy pearls fully flavored by the yummy brown sugar blended with creamy organic Straus milk ... this is truly a heavenly boba invention. (Fixed sweetness and ice level) available starting at 12 pm.
Pineapple Green Tea 金鑽鳳梨綠
Another Yifang's signature drink - The Taiwanese pineapple flavor is truly a fantastic tropical treat. The lightly blended green tea enhances the tropical fruit flavors to take the center stage. No wonder this is an all-time favorite tea to the Taiwanese local foodies. Recommend with regular ice and 30% sweetness.
Yifang Egg Pancake- Original Flavor$5.99
Notes: Our Egg Pancakes are made to order. Please expect 15min prep time.
Cocoa Brown Sugar Pearl Latte 可可黑糖粉圓鮮奶
Matcha Brown Sugar Pearl Latte 抹茶黑糖粉圓鮮奶$7.50
Salted Cream Black Tea 霜乳紅茶
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3726 W 6th St

Los Angeles CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
