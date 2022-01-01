Go
Yip

Yip is a dim sum fast casual concept initially founded on handcrafting dumplings from scratch every morning. Our dim sum shifu (master) creates small batches to ensure the yummiest taste in each bite.

19565 Biscayne Blvd #FH7

Popular Items

Veggie
Crispy Pork$7.00
Veggie Spring Roll$7.00
Har Gao (Shrimp)
Siu Mai
Refreshing Boba Tea$6.90
Soup Dumplings
Duck Bao$12.00
Boba Milk Tea$6.90
Soft Shell Crab Bao$12.00
Location

19565 Biscayne Blvd #FH7

Aventura FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
