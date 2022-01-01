Go
Toast

Yi Peng Thai Dining

Classic Thai Food
Chef driven, Northern Thai inspired concept by Dynamic Duo Chef Jett & Chef Jira Hurapan

798 Sorella Court Ste 125

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pad Si-ew Chicken$16.00
Wok phat rice noodle w/ Chinese broccoli, egg in a smoked garlic-sweet soy aroma
Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Beef)$17.00
Spicy wok phat noodle w/ chili-basil, tomato, bell pepper, egg
Pad Thai$16.00
Wok thai rice noodle w/ Chicken, shrimp, paprika, egg, peanut, shallot, bean sprouts, chives, smoked tofu & lime
Tom Kha Gai (Coconut Soup)$6.00
Traditional coconut chicken galangal soup w/ kaffir lime & enoki mushroom
Curry Chicken$19.00
Coconut green curry w/ Thai eggplant, bamboo shoot, sweet basil
White Rice$1.00
Roti$2.50
Flatbread
Por Pia Tod (Veggie Roll)$6.50
Veggie crispy spring roll w/ clear vermicelli & pickled plum dip
Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Chicken)$16.00
Spicy wok phat noodle w/ chili-basil, tomato, bell pepper, egg
Khao Pad (Chicken Fried Rice)$15.00
Thai traditional fried rice w/ jasmine rice, tomato, egg, onion & seasoning soy
See full menu

Location

798 Sorella Court Ste 125

HOUSTON TX

Sunday12:00 am - 7:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Avalon Diner - Memorial Villages

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Goode Co. Barbeque - Memorial

No reviews yet

Orders placed online will be for pick-up only.

Collina's Italian Cafe - Memorial

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial

No reviews yet

Smoky flavors of a South Texas ranch, inspired by the vaqueros of cattle drives years ago. Shrimp, crab and redfish pulled fresh from the Gulf, a practice mastered during family summers along the coast. The homespun plates of our grandmother—an immigrant from Tampico, Mexico, whose colorful concoctions still brighten these tables. And, of course, the heaping platters of fajitas that made our Houston seafood, Tex-Mex and taqueria restaurant famous. The Goodes were the first in Houston to grill fajitas over mesquite wood, and the city still can’t get enough.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston