Y-Not Pizza and Wings
A fun and engaging atmosphere, where you can enjoy your lunch time as much as the pizza!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
2710 HIGHWAY 144 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2710 HIGHWAY 144
Owensboro KY
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dee's Diner
Come on in and enjoy!
The Brew Bridge
The Brew Bridge - Owensboro's only destination for locally brewed beer, food, 20+ taps, tons of bottles and cans and the best service. Live events weekly!
Beef 'O' Brady's
Place your order & pay online then pull up to our pick-up window & we’ll get your order for you!
Thanks for choosing your Owensboro Beefs!
JJ's Pizza KY - Owensboro
Come in and enjoy!