Go
Toast

YO!BURRITO

FRESH. MODERN. MEXICAN.
Slingin' an alternative take on the Mexican experience - with vegan, gluten-free and "create your own" options galore - YO!BURRITO is the newest and coolest casual ‘Cuse eatery. Don’t be a burro, come get your burritos, YO!

240 W Seneca St • $

Avg 2 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips + Queso$4.00
Grain Bowl
special ancient grain base
Burrito
mission style and fat
Pepsi$2.50
Chips + Guac$4.00
Nachos
you know the drill ;)
Quesadilla
melty Mexicana
Burrito Bowl
just like a burrito, w/o all the carbs
Taco
two per order, mix'em up!
Salad
seriously, we gotta explain?
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

240 W Seneca St

Manlius NY

SundayClosed
Monday9:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Papa Gallo Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Hope you enjoy everything!

Arad Evans Inn 2021

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

YARDS GRILLE AT GREEN LAKES

No reviews yet

A New Classic
The seamless combination of cutting edge and comfort, of trends and tradition, of fresh thinking and established methods – Yards Grille is the New Classic American Restaurant. New classic is our inspiration. We begin with comfortable Americana fare and elevate it to a level that our guests find invigorating. Our service is attentive and seamless throughout each and every meal.

YARDS GRILLE ON THE SAND

No reviews yet

The little brother of YARDS GRILLE on the hill. Serving a selection of items for everyone enjoying the beach.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston