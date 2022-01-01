Go
Toast

Yo Chef What's Cooking - New

Come in and enjoy! Some great food.

3979 Buford hwy 108

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Simba$17.00
Grilled salmon sandwich, lettuce, pico, topped with YoChef sauce
Fire$15.00
Fried free range Chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with pico, YoChef sauce
YoChef Tibs$20.00
Striploin sautéed with onions, peppers, and tomatoes, served with basmati rice
Bae$18.00
Breaded chicken with mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables topped with YoChef’s cream sauce
The Recovery$21.00
Grilled Lamb DB, sauteed veggies served with basmati rice Yochef sauces and Spicy Sauce
YoChef Burger$15.00
Grass fed beef, topped with onions, mushrooms, American cheese with Yochef sauce
Louie Burger$16.00
Fried shrimp,Pico lettuce, topped with YoChef sauce
Exit 91$18.00
Grilled Chicken with basmati rice, seasonal vegetables topped with YoChef’s sauce
Honey$22.00
Grilled salmon with basmati rice, sautéed veggies and YoChef’s cream sauce
El Chapo$28.00
Lamb chops with mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables topped with YoChef’s cream sauce
See full menu

Location

3979 Buford hwy 108

atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 pm - 3:45 am
Monday11:00 pm - 3:45 am
Tuesday11:00 pm - 3:45 am
Wednesday11:00 pm - 3:45 am
Thursday11:00 pm - 3:45 am
Friday11:00 pm - 3:45 am
Saturday11:00 pm - 3:45 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Peachtree Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Moe's Soul Food Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Moonshiners Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

A place of enjoyment and relaxation at one of the most enchanting places of the state. Weekly live entertainment, great food and friendly staff.

San Lucas Tex Mex & Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston