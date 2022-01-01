Go
Yo Mama!

Frozen yogurt and goodies!

1349 Wauwatosa Ave

Popular Items

Large Froyo$7.00
Choose 1-3 flavors frozen yogurt/sorbet and up to 4 toppings. Toppings are packed individually in 2oz portions.
Med Froyo$5.25
Choose 1-3 flavors frozen yogurt/sorbet and up to 3 toppings. Toppings are packed individually in 2oz portions.
Small Froyo$3.75
Choose 1-3 flavors frozen yogurt/sorbet and up to 2 toppings. Toppings are packed individually in 2oz portions.
4 Pint Party Pack$25.00
4 pints of frozen yogurt/sorbet and 10 toppings! Includes cups and spoons. If you would like more than 1 of same flavor or toppings, list that in Special Request box.
Individual Pints
Pre-packed pints of various flavors. No custom-made orders.
Extra Toppings
Need more? Each topping packed in 2oz portion cups.
Location

1349 Wauwatosa Ave

Wauwatosa WI

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
