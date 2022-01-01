Yo Yo's
Coffee / Tea / Smoothies / Froyo
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
104 S Lombard St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
104 S Lombard St
Mahomet IL
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 12:30 am
|Monday
|6:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 7:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
JT Walker's Restaurant & Brewery
Our mission is to be an establishment locals can be proud of as well as a destination getaway for out-of-towners. We want our guests and friends to enjoy themselves at JT Walker’s Restaurant & Brewery, so let us know if there is anything you need. Thank you for supporting independent businesses and especially local breweries, where local beer is always the freshest beer.
Project 47 Smokehouse
Located off of Route 47 and Interstate 74 in Mahomet, Illinois, Project 47 Smokehouse opened in 2017. It was started as a side project of local restaurateur Justin Taylor, who wanted to bring local barbecue to the emerging downtown district.
The name Project 47 comes from this project idea with the fact that it is located off Route 47. The nickname P47 comes from the P-47 Thunderbolt fighter plane. It was a World War II era aircraft produced by the United States from 1941 through 1945.
The restaurant has various items and decorations celebrating the P-47 Thunderbolt and the Air Force. We also have a full bar and side patio for dining. Our renovated back patio is like hanging out at a backyard BBQ party, complete with picnic tables, a Traeger Smoker and yard games. It also features a gigantic mural of a dogfight between the Allies and their German enemies during WWII.
CHOP TRUCK
American/Asian Fusion BBQ at it's Best!
The Original Pancake House
Come on in and enjoy!