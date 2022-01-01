Go
Yoagie's Hip Hoagies

Open today 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM

181 Broad St

Marlborough, MA 01752

Hours

Directions

Pickup

Popular Items

TURKEY BLTB$9.00
FRESH ROASTED TURKEY WITH BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, MORE BACON AND LEMON PEPPER MAYO ON A FRESH HOAGIE ROLL
ROGUE COWBOY$9.00
SHAVED HERB ROAST BEEF WITH PEPPER JACK CHEESE, CHIP0TLE PEPPERS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES WITH GARLIC PEPPER MAY0
THE BOSTONIAN
Shaved corned beef, with swiss cheese, cole slaw, pickles and deli mustard. Groovy!
LUIGI'S NORTHENDER$9.00
FRESH ROASTED HAM WITH PEPPERONI, SALAMI, PROSCIUTTO, PROVOLONE CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, GREEN PEPPER, ITALIAN HERBS, GARLIC MAYO AND ITALIAN DRESSING ON A FRESH HOAGIE ROLL
MAC N CHEESE$3.00
FOUR CHEESE SAUCE COOKED FROM SCRATCH WITH FRESHLY COOK MACARONI - YUMMY!
YOAGIE'S CUBANO$9.00
SPICY SHAVED PORK WITH SWISS CHEESE, CHIPOTLE PEPPER, LETTUCE, PICKLES, AND BANANA PEPPERS, AND CHIPOTLE MAYO ON A FRESH HOAGIE ROLL
Cool Vibes Natural Soda$2.00
Natural soda with real cane sugar (only 20g) and natural flavor in a glass bottle. Groovy!
THERESA’S MEATBALL MELT$9.00
MOM'S RECIPE: HANDMADE BEEF MEATBALLS WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE, AND MARINA SAUCE ON A FRESH HOAGIE ROLL
PORKYS PERFECT POAKIE$9.00
GROOVY! SLOW COOKED PULLED PORK, SOAKED IN APPLE JUICE AND BBQ SAUCE, WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE, CARMELIZED ONIONS ON A FRESH HOAGIE ROLL
MACARONI SALAD$3.00
DICED HAM, MACARONI, RED ONION AND MAYO
All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Location

181 Broad St, Marlborough MA 01752

Directions

Pickup

