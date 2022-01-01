Go
YoCha

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

406 Hancock St • $

Avg 4.4 (1089 reviews)

Popular Items

A10. Momo Coco$8.25
(Served Hot or Cold) Purple Rice, Coconut Soup, Red Bean + Peanut Mochi Balls (2pc)
A4. Cloud 9$8.25
(Served Cold) Coconut Soup, Tofu Pudding, Mini Clear Sago, Mango + Coconut Jelly
A2. Red Raider$8.25
(Served Hot or Cold) Red Bean + Sesame Soup, Tofu Pudding + Peanut Mochi Balls (2 Pc)
Jasmine Special$6.50
Jasmine Milk Tea with Caramel Pudding, Mango Jelly + Mini Clear Sago
Thai Tea
Black Sugar Boba Oolong Milk Tea
Black Milk Tea
Sesame Pudding$7.00
(Served Hot or Cold)
A9. Mango Madness$9.75
(Served Cold) Mango Purée, Mango Ice Cream, Mango, Mini Clear Sago, Coconut Jelly + Mango Jelly
A3. Ying Yang$8.25
(Served Hot or Cold) Black Sesame Soup, Tofu Puding + Peanut Mochi Balls (2 Pc)
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

406 Hancock St

Quincy MA

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
