Go
Toast

Yoder's Restaurant and Buffet

Come in and enjoy!

14 South Tower Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Western Omelet$6.99
Three Egg Omelet with Tomato, Peppers, Onions, Ham Served with Toast
Garden Salad$2.99
Farmer's Favorite$7.99
Two Eggs, Home Fries, Breakfast Meat & Toast
Bacon Cheese Burger$7.99
Freshly Ground Seasoned Beef Charbroiled to order with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Bacon
Broasted Chicken Breast & Leg$10.99
Chicken Fried to a Golden Brown Served with Two Sides, Roll and Butter
Mac & Cheese$2.99
Mashed Potatoes$2.99
Club Sandwich$12.99
Choice of Ham or Turkey with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Cheese Burger$6.49
Freshly Ground Seasoned Beef Charbroiled to order with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on a Bun
Chicken Garden Salad$14.99
Garden Fresh Salad, with Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Eggs, Bacon & Cheese
See full menu

Location

14 South Tower Road

New Holland PA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

CoffeeCo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lickity Split

No reviews yet

Thank you for your continued support
We are open for takeout and dine-in during our open hours:
Monday-Saturday
11am-7pm
Please check our Facebook page for the most up-to-date offerings.
We appreciate all your support and business!
#newhollandstrong

Fireside Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

New Holland Coffee Co.

No reviews yet

New Holland Coffee Co provides a welcoming atmosphere for breakfast, lunch, dinner or any meeting in between. Our menu offers lite fare, homemade soups and specialty pastries baked in house daily.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston