Go
Toast

Yogurt Square

Soon will be able to offer delivery service

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

4701 N Lincoln Ave • $

Avg 4.1 (395 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Yogurt (apx. 16oz)$10.95
Black Tea$4.95
Coconut (Non Dairy, Non Fat, GF)$4.95
Medium Yogurt (apx. 12oz)$7.45
Thai Tea$4.95
Small Yogurt (apx. 8oz)$5.95
Georgia Peach (Non Fat, Kosher, GF) Contains Milk$4.95
Taro (Non Dairy, Non Fat, GF)$4.95
Strawberry$4.95
Jasmine Tea$4.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4701 N Lincoln Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Carbon Arc Bar at the Davis Theater

No reviews yet

Carbon Arc Bar & Board is located in the heart of Lincoln Square, Chicago. Our full-service bar provides a well-rounded cocktail program as well as a balanced draft list featuring local craft and European imports; all this alongside a superior wine selection that compliments an elevated, but approachable, American gastropub menu.

Jerry's Sandwiches

No reviews yet

Cosmic Sandwiches since 2002

The Budlong Hot Chicken

No reviews yet

Opened in 2016 by restauranteur and Hot Chicken lover Jared Leonard, The Budlong serves up Chicago's best Hot Chicken, sides, biscuits, and charm. We are pleased to serve you and aim to please... Stop by, say hi, and eat some Hot Chicken!

Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

No reviews yet

A welcoming neighborhood joint with a focus on delicious burgers and craft beer.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston