Yoichi's
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
314 Reviews
$$$$
230 East Victoria Street
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
230 East Victoria Street, Santa Barbara CA 93101
Nearby restaurants
Crushcakes Cafe
Come in and enjoy Cupcakes, Breakfast, Lunch or Coffee!
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
Renaud’s is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream—that of creating refined pastries from the finest and freshest ingredients.
Renaud Gonthier's early education in Europe’s finest culinary schools and pastry shops, his work as a top pastry chef for the Ritz Carlton, and his tenure at the internationally famous Barton G. Catering firm in Miami, Fl., led to Renaud's mastery of the art of creating the finest pastries and desserts.
Los Agaves
An award-winning Mexican restaurant featuring high-quality ingredients with an authentic dining experience.
Savoy Cafe & Deli
Family Owned and Operated Since 2005