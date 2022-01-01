Go
Yojimbo

426 N Fairfax Ave

Popular Items

Pork Katsu Sando$13.00
Kurobuta Tenderloin Pork Katsu Sando w/ Cabbage and Tonkatsu Sauce
Beef (Gyu-Don)$14.75
Braised Premium Beef with Onion, Pickled Ginger (Benishoga), Soft-Boiled Egg Responsibly Sourced and served over Rice.
Chili Cucumber$4.00
Persian Beylik Farms Cucumber, Chili Crisp OIl, Sesame Seeds
Salmon Bento$21.50
Broiled Koji Marinated Ora King Salmon with Shiso, Pickles, Jimmihana Ginger Sauce included on the Side. Comes with Miso Soup, Green Salad with Carrot-Ginger Dressing + Pickles
Eggplant Dengaku$8.00
Charred Miso Glazed Eggplant Dengaku
Chicken Bento$19.75
Grilled Teriyaki Jidori Free Range Chicken with Sauteed Cabbage, House Pickles, Fresh Herbs. House Teriyaki Sauce included on the Side. Responsibly Sourced and served over Rice. Comes with Miso Soup, Green Salad with Carrot-Ginger Dressing + Pickles
Furikake French Fries$6.00
Furikake Dusted French Fries with Yuzu Kosho Mayo Dipping Sauce
Teriyaki Chicken (Tori-Don)$14.75
Grilled Teriyaki Jidori Free Range Chicken with Sauteed Cabbage, House Pickles, Fresh Herbs. House Teriyaki Sauce included on the Side. Responsibly Sourced and served over Rice.
Salmon (Sake-Don)$17.50
Broiled Koji Marinated Ora King Salmon with Shiso, Pickles, Jimmihana Ginger Sauce included on the Side. Add Ikura (Salmon Roe) - $5 Responsibly Sourced and served over Rice.
Cabbage Salad$4.00
Carrot-Ginger Dressing
426 N Fairfax Ave

Los Angeles CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
