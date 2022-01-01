Go
Yoki Express Seaport

Love...Live...
Eat Well!

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN • TOFU • RAMEN

53 Boston Wharf Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (222 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork Ramen$13.50
Ramen noodle with tasty chicken broth. Sliced pork Chashu, golden corn, menma bamboo shoots, egg, green scallions,wakame seaweed, baby spinach.
Make Your Own Regular: Cold Proteins$12.95
Your choice of style, vegetables, 2 cold proteins, sauces, and garnish.
Ninja Shuriken (Shrimp Tempura)$11.50
Shrimp tempura, crabstick, avocado, cucumber, purple cabbage sliced red radish with spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce. Rolled in rice covered seaweed or served in a bowl.
Yoki Amor (Tuna)$11.50
Raw Tuna, cucumber, purple cabbage, mixed greens, crispy flakes, fish roe, jalapeno with spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce. Rolled in rice-covered seaweed or served in a bowl.
Sakura Del Sol (Atlantic Salmon)$11.50
Fresh Raw Atlantic salmon, avocado, cucumber, purple cabbage, sliced red radish, mixed greens, jalapeno, crispy flakes with spicy mayo and sesame ginger sauce. Rolled in rice cover seaweed or served in a bowl.
Make Your Own Large: Cold Proteins$15.50
Your choice of style, vegetables, 3 cold proteins, sauce, and garnish.
Chicken Ramen$13.50
Ramen noodles with tasty chicken broth. Grilled natural chicken breast, golden sweet corn, egg, green scallions, wakame seaweed, baby spinach.
Make Your Own Regular: Hot Proteins$12.95
Your choice of style, vegetable, 2 hot proteins, sauces, and garnish.
Crispy Popcorn Shrimp$6.00
Crispy Popcorn Shrimp serve with Sweet Thai Sauce.
Mambo Combo (Tuna & Salmon)$11.50
Raw tuna & Salmon, mixed greens, purple cabbage, sliced red radish, fish roe, crispy flakes with sweet soy sauce and spicy mayo. Rolled in rice covered seaweed or served in a bowl.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

53 Boston Wharf Rd

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
